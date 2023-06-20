CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is getting a new multipurpose vehicle. They say the old one is 30 years old with outdated technology.

After receiving just one public comment Tuesday night, city council members voted unanimously to buy the vehicle. Council documents mention violent acts that have been committed against people attending events across the U.S. Last year, they say the city hosted 175 special events, sometimes requiring police presence to ensure crowd control. They’re hoping the new vehicle can provide security for those gatherings, in addition to impromptu ones they say have been an issue lately.

Mayor Deborah Feinen addressed the room after one member of the public proposed defunding police during a discussion of the city’s annual budget.

“The irony of this discussion after the last few weeks where our officers were putting themselves in harm’s way, trying to protect and clear a scene with multiple gunshots fired, multiple people wounded, car accidents…” Feinen said Tuesday.

She referenced a shooting at a pop-up party earlier this month. Champaign police said four people were shot after someone opened fire near a large crowd. Several cars tried to quickly escape, leading to multiple crashes, and more injuries.

Council documents say: “due to staffing levels and priority calls for service, the police department struggles to effectively discourage these gatherings.” The department plans to replace its 1989 Chevy used for covert narcotics investigations with a modern vehicle outfitted with high-tech camera systems and optical zoom – hoping it’ll help them address pop-ups.

“It seems like a pretty necessary spending item so I’m not in opposition to it,” one man said during public comment.

Only one member of the public spoke up before the unanimous vote, with mixed feelings about the purchase.

“I think there just needs to be a community discussion to allay fears, not just my own,” he said.

Fears about increased surveillance on top of the department’s existing mobile camera and automated license plate readers.

“Not that it’s going to be abused, but just in case – make those considerations and talk to the public about what’s going on.”

But, he says he’s supportive of the equipment’s ability to gather more evidence in cases against violent criminals.

“I’d hate to see something throw a wrench in the gears and make things worse when we’re finally starting to make some progress on the violence that exploded recently,” he said.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council members approved spending $400,000 on the Douglass Park Ballfield Improvement project.

That money will come from ARPA funds, as council documents say the project aligns with the city’s Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint and goal to address food insecurity.