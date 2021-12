CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council approved on Tuesday night a measure to install license plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city starting in March of 2022.

The final vote was 6-3, including a yes vote from Mayor Deb Feinen.

The approved plan will see 46 readers and detectors installed in the city. The City Council is still trying to determine the financial details of the plan because an additional 10 readers were added to the total.