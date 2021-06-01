Champaign City Council approves honorary street designation for Officer Chris Oberheim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign City council members approved a new street in honor of Chris Oberheim.

There was no hesitation by city council members to approve the honorary street. Officer Chris Oberheim died last month in the line of duty.

University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut streets will be known as “Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue.”

Oberheim served the Champaign community for 13 years. During that time, he earned two medals of valor for his bravery.

“Officer Chris Oberheim served with pride as a patrol officer in a number of the special weapons and tactics, SWAT team,” said Tom Bruno.

Officer Oberheim leaves behind his wife and four daughters.

The city also has honorary street designations for Officer Thomas Dodsworth and Officer Robert Tatman; both men were shot and killed in the line of duty over 50 years ago.