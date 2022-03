CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a closed study session, the Champaign City Council approved moving forward with a greenspace in the Garden Hills neighborhood in the a private study session on Tuesday.

According to City Manager, Lacey Rains Lowe, the council will not have to approve any further steps unless the project exceeds $75,000.

Lowe said that the city would like to include wildflowers, a nature play space area and other amenities across the eight acres of land.