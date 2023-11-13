CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign’s Faith United Methodist Church hosted a turkey dinner on Sunday, bringing people together for early Thanksgiving festivities.

Organizers said the holidays can be tough on people who can’t see family or friends easily. This is a way for people to be together now.

One attendee said it’s comforting to eat with others in a place they’re already so comfortable in.

“We’re able to come together as one, and then they have something to do for the holiday,” Sheri Crittenden said. “They have a fresh, hot meal. So it is going to be delicious, and I do believe that as we are coming together as family, that they will certainly feel the love.”

Faith United Methodist has been hosting Thanksgiving dinners for over 60 years. They said everybody is welcome, and the turkey and trimmings are always free.