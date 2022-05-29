CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of giving up for Lent, the Community United Church of Christ decided to to something else on: giving back to people with medical bills.

The Church is raising money for R.I.P. Medical Debt, a not-for-profit organization that helps pay off medical debts. Whatever the Church raises, R.I.P. Medical Debt will give $100 toward medical bills for people and families.

“It was really important to us that we did something that was accessible to the whole community because we have more in common than not and we are stronger together than alone,” said Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser. “And so if there are people in the community who want to donate, then we all get to help alleviate this crippling debt that people are saddled with. And that is life giving. That is good stuff.”

The Church is raising money until Tuesday night. People who wish to donate can do so online.