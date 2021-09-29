CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Staffing shortages have caused many businesses to make changes to their operations, including their store hours. On Wednesday, the owner of Chick-fil-A’s Champaign location said they are seeing those challenges as well.

In a Facebook post, owner Bob Williamson said they temporarily changed their hours from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. “to best care for our team members and guests.” Recently, they also made the decision to temporarily close their dining room.

Thank you for your kindness to our staff during this time. We understand this may create some inconveniences, and for that, we apologize. I can assure you that every member of our team is working hard each and every shift to serve you well. There are days when we will have to adjust service options due to staffing, so we appreciate your patience and grace in advance. Our drive thru will always be open and even though the lines may look long, our team has an incredible ability to hustle and move cars through quickly. We miss serving you breakfast and miss seeing your faces in our dining room. We look forward to returning to our regular hours and to serving you breakfast again, and to opening EVERY service option that is available as soon as we possibly can. Bob Williamson – Owner/Operator, Chick-fil-A Champaign

Customers are asked to check their Chick-fil-A app for the latest service options when it comes to mobile curbside and carryout.

Additionally, Williamson said those interested in applying for a job at his restaurant is asked to complete an online application or text “Hire Me” to (217) 207-2917.