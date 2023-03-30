CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Central High School’s production of “Matilda: The Musical” was chosen to perform at the International Thespian Festival (Nationals) in June. However, before students can put on their dancing shoes, additional funds are needed for the trip.

Champaign Central Musical Director LaDonna Wilson said the school was chosen as one of five to advance to the national competition out of more than 100 schools evaluated across the country. Their production of “Matilda” received overall superior ratings.

“Being chosen is a huge honor,” said Wilson. “These students and teachers will showcase their talents in front of thousands of fellow Thespians and theatre educators from around the globe.”

The trip costs a total of $999 for each student to attend, including costs for housing, meals, participation in the festival, productions, workshops, networking, and college auditions. Wilson said additional fees include transportation of students and equipment, costumes, projection and lighting, rigging and flying of characters, hotel rooms, and meals for the student pit orchestra.

Wilson said the school will have many fundraisers for any students needing financial assistance for the trip. If you would like to donate, you can do so on their GoFundMe page, through CheddarUp, or by contacting Wilson directly.

“Thanks so much for the support you’ve already given to our production,” Wilson said. “I am so impressed by these students, which is why I was sure their passion, commitment, and talent would impress the National judges.”

Wilson is also planning a benefit performance of “Matilda” in June after students finish their performances of “The Little Mermaid” in April.

The International Thespian Festival takes place June 19-23 at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.