CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the weekend, the Champaign Central Maroons chess team achieved a significant milestone in their relatively young history as a competitive team. They advanced to and competed at the IHSA state chess tournament.

Most of the state’s competitive high school chess teams qualified for the state tournament in Peoria, with 129 teams participating. Because the Maroons were one of the newer teams, only in their first year of IHSA competition, they were seeded relatively low at 122.

But the team performed much better than their seed indicated. They placed 71st.

“We are very pleased with that performance for our first year,” said coach Aaron Hong. “I think our players played their best chess, and I think it gives us a lot of room for improvement for the next season.”

Prior to this year, the team was simply a recreational club that would get together after school and play chess against each other.

“We just had boards and pieces in a classroom after school. That’s how it started,” Hong said. “We would meet twice a week. We just played short games for a couple of hours, but definitely not long enough to have long-form games.”

Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong said he and his fellow coaches saw the interest in chess grow. That included a desire by club members to play competitively.

“There were some members who were interested in participating in something more formal, competitive,” Hong said. “We were unable to start that last year, but we had enough interest this year to get a team together, participate in the state series.”

Sophomore Geri Paray was among the players who competed at state over the weekend. He was also on the team last year when it was just a recreational club.

“It was pretty cool,” he said of the club’s transition to competitive play. “I got to take my chess to another level.”

“Participating in the IHSA gave our students opportunities to play longer, more serious games that, hopefully, will help them improve,” Hong said.

Hong said competitive games can last as long as two hours. Each player gets 55 minutes’ worth of time to deliberate on a move and whoever runs out of time first loses. But deciding on a move within five seconds doesn’t count toward the 55-minute time limit.

Games can also end with a checkmate, a resignation (when one player choses to concede the match), or a draw. Draws can be the result of mutual agreement that both players are evenly matched or by repetition where the players simply make the same moves three times in a row.

“It’s a lot more nerve-wracking,” Paray said regarding the difference between competitive and recreational chess. “Like, you have to think a lot move about your moves. You make worse moves because it’s more nerve-wracking.”

Paray said that to be a good competitive chess player, one has to stay focused. Hong also mentioned mental play as being essential, but also skill of the game.

“A strong foundation and the basics, a good knowledge of openings, tactics, positional play and a strong mental grit,” Hong listed.

That mental grit was tested over the weekend due to how many games each person on the team played.

“It’s a two-day tournament and there’s seven rounds. Everyone’s tired by the last few rounds,” Hong said. “That kind of mental energy and fortitude to overcome your opponent’s ideas over the board. There are a lot of psychological qualities that go into making a good chess player.”

Paray, considered to be the team’s third-strongest player, said he intends to stay on the team next year and improve his skills in between competitive seasons. He wants to pick up the slack that will be left behind when the team’s strongest player departs after this season.