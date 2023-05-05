CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Centennial High School is investigating a threat made on social media Friday morning.

The school’s associate principal, Liza Thomas, sent out a communication just before 8:30 a.m. informing school families and staff that they were made aware of a generic social media threat Friday morning.

Thomas said in the email that the school security team is working with the Champaign Police Department to investigate.

School will remain in session today, but as an added precaution, the school said there will be an increased presence of law enforcement.

Thomas said the school will continue to work to ensure the safety of each student and staff member. The school asking the school community to report any suspicious activity or behavior on the Securly app, online, or by calling 833-800-STOP.