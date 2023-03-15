CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of school-age archers will be coming to Champaign next week to compete for a state title.

The 2023 Illinois State Archery Tournament is scheduled for March 24 and 25 at Champaign Centennial High School. The event has traditionally taken place in Springfield, but organizers decided to move the event to Champaign this year to account for the rapid growth of youth archery over the last few years and the need for more space.

About 900 archers from 42 schools qualified for the tournament, which will include middle and high school teams that are ranked in the top 20 nationally. The tournament is organized and hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“IDNR is proud to be among the first 10 states that registered to participate in the National Archery in the Schools Program,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “We recognized early on that archery offers a special opportunity to reach young people, build their confidence, and encourage them to get outdoors and have fun.

The tournament will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, pause for the night and resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The competition will conclude at 6 p.m. later that day with awards for the three levels of competition: elementary school, middle school and high school.

The public is invited to attend. Entry for adults is $4 and free for children age 8 and under. A full concession stand, along with displays and interactive activities, will be available.

In addition to the state tournament, Centennial will be hosting a separate, 3D target tournament at Jefferson Middle School. This tournament is meant to give teams experience shooting at 3D targets ahead of a 3D tournament in Cuba, Ill. on April 8. There is no qualifying requirement for the local or state 3D tournament this year because it is a newer format for Illinois archery teams.

A shuttle bus between Jefferson and Centennial will be available.