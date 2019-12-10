Champaign celebrates Human Rights Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is celebrating Human Rights Day which takes place on December 12.

This year, Stand Up for Human Rights says it will be celebrating the contribution and promise of young people who have change the world for the better.

They want to shed light on what young people can do and want others to know that their participation in social movements to stand up for human rights can bring change.

Residents in Champaign are invited to see the display. It is in the lobby of the City Building on Neil street.