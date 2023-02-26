CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Baseball cards and those alike are a way to connect fans with the athletes they look up to. Now, Joe Coffman of Champaign is sharing his passion with the community.

For decades, collectors have spent time and money getting big-name cards like Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson.

Coffman opened Box Seat Cards and Collectibles which now has a permanent spot at Westgate Mall. Anyone can buy or trade anything from sports to Pokémon cards. One football card was priced as high as $650.

“You see a lot of dads with their kids and stuff here now,” said Box Seat employee Joe Coffman. “One of the things when I got into it, I was more into like the baseball side. I collect other sports, and then now with my son, I’ve gotten really into like the Pokémon side.”

Coffman says Box Seat Cards and Collectibles is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.