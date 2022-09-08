CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One small business is moving into the old Skins ‘n Tins Drum Shop in Downtown Champaign.

It’s one of the first steps in downtown’s $3 million revitalization project at Main and Walnut.

Fire Doll Studio, a candle shop, first opened in Downtown Champaign on Neil Street a year ago.

Kayla Brown, the owner, said all the growth happened fast. Their current location is 785 sq ft., and their new location will be 3200 sq ft.

She said in the new space, she’s excited to offer more community events, such as yoga sessions and a candlelight concert series.

“This will allow us to do an actual listening room format, that means everyone is able to come in, sit down and take in a show,” she said. “There’s none of the background chatter. Everyone’s there to listen to the artist. And it will be entirely by candlelight.”

She said the new location will allow for a more open concept and extra room for events.

“It will have a bar in it, just a beautiful event feel to it,” she said.

They plan to continue their candle happy hour sessions as well and are excited to include more people in each session.

Brown is hopeful to move into the space in December, just in time for the holiday season.