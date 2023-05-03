CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck-based burger company in the Champaign-Urbana area is getting a chance to serve out of a stationary location thanks to a collaboration with a bar in downtown Champaign.

Smith Burger Co. and Collective Pour announced on Tuesday that the latter’s kitchen will now be utilized by the burger company to cook and serve burgers for dinner. Smith Burger Co. plans to continue using its truck for lunch service while serving at Collective Pour for dinner five days per week.

This will be the first time since November that Collective Pour will serve food alongside its alcoholic drinks, and the second time the bar partners with a burger company. Weird Meat Boyz utilized the kitchen for most of 2022, but that partnership expired and Weird Meat Boyz’ owners opened their own restaurant last month.

Smith Burger Co. will serve its full truck menu of burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, french fries, tater tots and cheese curds at Collective Pour, along with the burgers they make in collaboration with other restaurants. However, they plan to expand the menu to include restaurant-exclusive foods like salads, wings, soup and appetizers such as nachos and Collective Pour’s jumbo pretzels.

The exact starting date of food service at Collective Pour will be announced at a later date.