CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A building being demolished in Champaign came down faster than expected on Thursday, and it happened on top of at least two people.

The collapse happened on Hill Street between State and Randolph Streets. A witness told WCIA reporters that crews were tearing the building down when it collapsed.

Two people were rescued from the rubble and taken away from the scene by ambulance. There is no word on their conditions.

Hill Street was closed but has since reopened, but emergency personnel are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as we learn more.