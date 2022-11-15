CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

The bowling alley has been inviting people inside for the past ten years. Each Thanksgiving Arrowhead Lane’s owner, Elisa Bolt, opens her doors to anyone in need. With help from local businesses, she cooks an entire Thanksgiving meal and offers a plate to anyone who walks in.

She even invites her own family to have dinner at the bowling alley as well.

“I see too many people coming over and asking for food. And that makes me sad because we’re sitting here and eating our Thanksgiving dinner. So, I start offering them food on our own family dinner,” said Arrowhead owner, Elisa Bolt.

Arrowhead’s Thanksgiving dinner starts at around 5PM and lasts until 10PM. She said they aren’t asking for donations, but people can feel free to bring in a dish.

Arrowhead Lanes is located at 1401 N McKinley Ave in Champaign.