CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jimmy Buffett, a well-known singer-songwriter, has passed away.

The Eastern Illinois Parrott Head Club is full of fans who bond over his music, lifestyle and helping the community. They raise thousands of dollars for non-profits every year.

Todd Lindsey, one of the members, is thankful for the connections and memories he’s made in the group over the past 30 years.

Now, they’re all supporting each other.

“Everybody’s been in a big state of shock,” Lindsey said. “All our phones are just buzzing talking to each other about it. Trying to play his music all day to process it all.”

He said he's made so many friends because of their love for Jimmy Buffett.