CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A Champaign-based community group is looking for more people to join their team and make a difference.

CU TRI is a trauma and resilience initiative focused on helping families affected by trauma such as violence or suicide. They want more leaders and professionals to connect with community members whether that be at a hospital or their front doors.

Donte Lotts, the program’s support and services supervisor, said sometimes it just takes one visit with a family to make a difference, other times it is multiple visits to create a steady plan moving forward.

“Part of our responsibility is to try to help with the healing which is important,” Lotts said. “Many people experience things and they never go through the healing or receive the support that they need and deserve so we’re just trying to be that entity that they can connect with immediately.”

If you want to get involved and make a difference, visit their website with this link.