CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A Champaign barber is hoping to achieve Victory Over Violence, one cut at a time.

The second annual Hoodie and Haircuts Day will take place on Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 810 Dennison Drive, Suite 5.

Barber Tony Odom will be giving free haircuts to elementary, middle and high school students in the area. He said the event is a productive route to stopping violence, and that most kids can relate to how a good haircut makes them feel.

He wants to show people better ways to solve issues, and encourages other barbers to do the same.

“We need to take full advantage of being able to get to people personally,” Odom said. “We touch their hair when most people can’t touch their face. They won’t allow people to get that close to them. So we need to utilize that closeness to try to coerce, and just encourage them to do other things in life. Making sure they’re being successful in life and encouraging them.”

Odom said the event will also be catered, and kids who show up must have a parent present at all times.

Those looking to sign up can email freehaircuthoodieday@gmail.com by Oct. 20. Further information and inquiries can be made by calling 217-550-3735.