CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign barbecue spot is back like it never left.

Sooie Brothers Bar-B-Que Joint opened its new location this week near the corner of Kirby Avenue and Neil Street.

They had a location on the north side of Champaign but closed a few months ago for the move. They’ve also been at U of I’s athletic events for three years. The owner says his business is about more than just making money. He wants to give his community a taste like they’ve never had before.

“We all had that uncle that could just kill it at the barbecue,” said Alven Allison, the owner. “You know when he was on the grill you got some good food. That’s what the barbecue joint is all about. Southern is all about the sweetness and the tanginess. Sweets savory sauce and that sauce is charbroiled on the meat. There are a couple actually.

Allison added: “Famous Dave’s does the same type of thing, but there’s nobody in Champaign that does barbecue the way that we do.”

Sooie’s Barbecue will be offering more than just food. He’s preparing to unveil the downstairs bar in just a few weeks.