CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on Monday.

Police officials said the robbery happened at the Midland States Bank on West Springfield Avenue just before 2 p.m. When officers responded to the bank, they were told a suspect had entered the bank, brandished a gun and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left, officials said. There was no evidence to suggest the gun had been fired during the robbery.

The suspect was captured on the bank’s security cameras. Officials said the suspect appeared to be a man with a medium build; he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants, black shoes, gloves and a black face mask.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to the robbery and the investigation is ongoing. Officers are still canvassing the area for witnesses and additional cameras that may have recorded the robbery.

Anyone who has cameras on the outside of their homes or businesses in the area, or additional information about the robbery, is asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Tipsters can arrange private meetings with investigators so they can share what information they have.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous even to law enforcement by contacting Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

Any tip that results in an arrest for this particular crime can be rewarded with up to $2,500.