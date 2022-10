CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of Prospect Avenue between Haines and Hessel Boulevard will be closed on Monday for pavement patching.

The construction will start on October 31. A northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a southbound lane will be closed till November 4. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the closure.

The City of Champaign thanks travelers for their cooperation and encourages caution through work zones.