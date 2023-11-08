CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from around the Champaign area responded to a vacant building Tuesday night after a fire broke out inside.

The fire happened in Champaign on First Street between University and Springfield Avenues. Officials said a passerby reported smoke coming from the building at 8:45 p.m., and firefighters arrived to find a working fire inside. Personnel from Urbana and Savoy also responded to the scene.

Firefighters deployed several hose lines and used aerial streams to fight the fire defensively, with firefighters remaining outside the structure. Officials said they remained on the scene well into the night and early morning, extinguishing the flames around 2 a.m. and remaining on the scene until 5.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was hurt.