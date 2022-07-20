CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One downtown Champaign bar announced it will close its doors in August.

In a post on their social media, Stix Arcade Bar credited their demise to the pandemic, opening a little more than a month before COVID-19 stay-at-home orders shuttered bars state-wide.

“The pandemic hit and we tried to fight through,” the post reads. “We have been closed to the public for almost half of our existence. We are proud to have made it this far, but in the end, it was just too much to overcome.”

Justin Taylor, owner of the retro-themed bar, said due to the pandemic, downtown lost the foot traffic to support its businesses

“The crowd downtown changed,” Taylor said. “It’s a hard time to own a restaurant and bar in Champaign County.”

Stix has yet to announce an official closing day.