CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a room filled with Champaign Police Officers, City officials, and more as the city announced its new police chief.

“It’s a good day. It’s a good day,” Dorothy David, the city manager, said.

Timothy Tyler is coming to Champaign after a years-long career with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. And after a months-long search for the new CPD chief.

“The hiring of a police chief is probably the most significant responsibility that a city manager will ever face,” she said. “Hiring a leader for our police department, knowing what our police department has been through, knowing how committed they are, knowing we have real challenges in this community. It has been a wait to make sure I did it right.”

Tyler said he’s going to hit the ground running as Chief. He said his main focus will be community engagement, addressing gun violence, and filling department vacancies.

“This department has a long legacy of community-based policing. We need to address our staffing issues so we can get back to fully engaging with our residents, youth, neighborhoods, and business community members,” Tyler said.

He was one of three candidates up for the position. David said it was a tough choice, but ultimately it was Tyler’s enthusiasm that made him stand above the rest.

“I never think throughout my whole career that you will be the next person. I was talking to the police officers today. You never do anything to get a promotion, you just work because it’s the right thing to do. You work because it’s the right thing to do, you do your best, and you have integrity. So that’s how I approached this process. So, I did my best with the highest integrity, and that was the winning formula for me. So I’m excited. I’m humbled,” he said.

Tyler’s first day is June 6th, and although he didn’t have any step by step plans for reducing gun violence or increasing community engagement, he said he’s ready to hit the ground running that day, and implementing his knowledge and skills from his previous positions to help.