URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign and Urbana firefighters responded to a fire near the corner of Busey and Indiana Avenue in Urbana early Monday night.

Fire officials said there was heavy smoke when first responders reported to the scene at around 5 p.m.

They said it took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. The roof and attic of the house sustained heavy damage, but no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.