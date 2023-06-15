CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A total of five people were shot between two incidents on Sunday and several others got hurt. Champaign community leaders say it highlighted the need to take intense action, right now.

“I think last weekend’s incident really shook us up as a community,” the city’s Community Relations Manager Tracy Parsons said.

The rate of shooting incidents in Champaign has decreased about 50% from around this time last year. In 2022, by the end of May, there had been 59. This year, by the end of May, there had been 30. But still, people came out Thursday to say even one shooting is too many – and events like what they saw over the weekend are unacceptable.

“While you say put the guns down, they say pick the guns up. That’s the message,” one member of the community said as he raised concerns during Thursday’s meeting.

After every major shooting incident in Champaign, the city’s leaders, law enforcement and concerned community members mobilize near the site where it happened.

“Whether we would’ve had five people today or the 60-plus that were here today, we know the importance of hearing from residents so we will continue to do this,” Parsons said.

“When are we going to launch a full investigation on where these guns come from?” one community member asked.

The purpose is to ask: what can we do better, together?

“As a city, as a community, we’ll figure out how we close the gaps and improve communication,” Parsons said.

The conversation led to concerns about gatherings known as “pop-up parties,” like the one that happened Sunday leaving four people shot and two hurt after trying to escape the chaos.

“[Having] four people shot in one particular incident is alarming,” Parsons said.

Community Relations Manager Tracy Parsons says pop-ups grew in popularity during the pandemic.

“This idea, I guess when we were in lockdown and people wanted and needed a place to go, these organized through social media pop ups emerged,” he said.

Creativity is welcomed in gun violence response meetings. One proposed solution was “controlled chaos,” or providing a monitored space late at night with the goal of preventing things from getting out of hand.

“I think we have to be open. We shouldn’t take anything off the table at this point if we’re really going to solve this challenge,” Parsons said.

Still, Champaign has seen a recent decrease in gun violence, and Parsons says there are several reasons for that – more programs for those most likely to be involved – victims or perpetrators, increasing law enforcement staff numbers, and collaborations with schools to reach kids early.

“I think we got some bad actors off the street right now too that are significant drivers of our gun violence so it’s a combination of a lot of things that are taking place,” Parsons said.

After each meeting, Parsons says the data will be gathered, kept and reviewed. All concerns, ideas and solutions will be considered in an effort to make Champaign a safer place.