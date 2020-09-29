Chamber to hold socially-distanced Chillifest

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce’s Chillifest is going to look a little different this year.

The socially-distanced festival will take place Saturday and Sunday on the Square. Officials said this year, chili will not be sold by the bowl. However, it will be sold by the quart in a drive-thru service on the southeast corner of the Square.

Additionally, there will be a socially-distanced Kids Zone and 92 arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a petting zoo.

If you would like to volunteer for the Chillifest, call (217) 824-4919.