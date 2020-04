CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed their upcoming MayDays Festival.

The 4-day carnival was supposed to take place May 14-17. However, Marketing Coordinator Lacy Phelps said they had to postpone it to 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. She said she did not know the new dates.

That was not the only event the chamber had to postpone. Their Business Expo was scheduled for March 26, but they are looking to see if the can have it later in the year.