Chamber of Commerce celebrates 100 years

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — This Coles County entity is honoring a major milestone.

In our town Charleston, the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce is marking 100 years.

Digging back through the history books, CEO Jessica Killough found out this is their third building, because the first two burnt down in the early to mid 1900s.

To celebrate the milestone, she said they’re bringing back the “Lootery” event, which will be a speakeasy-themed networking event.

“I’m really excited for it. I know that my members are incredibly excited for it, and we welcome anybody to participate in anything…whether that’s with the Lootery, or if they want to share memories, if you have a business and it’s part of the chamber,” said Killough.

254 different businesses and organizations in Coles County are members of the chamber of commerce.