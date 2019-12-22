Chabad to celebrate Chanukah

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s officially the first night of Chanukah, and one campus organization is making things festive.

The Illini Chabad has a tradition of putting out a giant menorah.

On December 23, they’ll have a grand community lighting and celebration.

Leaders with the Chabad say they’re happy to provide a place for people to celebrate the holiday, especially when they’re away from their families.

“That’s the message of Chanukah. A light over darkness, love over hate. Positivity over evil. And that’s why it’s so much fun to celebrate,” says Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel.

This year, the Chabad is doing a campaign called “Hashtag Illini Chabad Lights,” where people associated with the Chabad post pictures of their menorah, with that hashtag.

