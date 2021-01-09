CESP elects Benjamin Gulley as Union President

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign Educational Support Professionals elected a new union president after a special runoff election.

C.E.S.P. Secretary and Web Manager Ben Gulley won his race over incumbent president Jacquie Williams. Gulley said he’s looking forward to leading the union and helping it grow.

As for Williams, she said she’s looking forward to continuing the union’s work with the school district to make sure returning to school is done as safe as possible.

“The District’s been doing really well with trying to move forward with the pandemic, and so has C.E.S.P.,” Williams said. “We work hand in hand, so if something new comes up, we’ll be following up with each other.”

Williams added C.E.S.P.’s immediately priority will be making sure employees and district faculty can get access to a COVID-19 vaccine.