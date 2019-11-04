Cerro Gordo teen missing

17-year-old Grace Aitkens

Cerro Gordo, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are still looking for a missing teenager from Cerro Gordo.

17-year-old Grace Aitkens went missing Halloween morning.

She was last seen in Cerro Gordo driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Missouri license plates.

We went to Cerro Gordo today for updates.

Several people we spoke with say Aitkens was new to the area and had only lived there for a few months. None of them knew nothing about her whereabouts.

If you have any information on where she might be, call the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office.