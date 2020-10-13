Cerro Gordo School District reports positive COVID-19 case at Jr/Sr high school

CERRO GORDO (WCIA) — Officials with the Cerro Gordo School District said someone within the Cerro Gordo Jr/Sr High School tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the District said they are working with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department to identify and monitor those who had recent contact with the individual

The District said they are taking several steps to stop further spread of the virus. Those steps include temporary closure to identify and contact close contacts, placing staff/student identified as close contacts in quarantine, conducting deep cleaning, etc.

Officials said they will maintain their temporary switch to remote learning for students in 7-12th grade. They expect to resume in-person learning on October 26.