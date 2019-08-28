CERL celebrates 50th anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Construction Engineering Research Laboratory is celebrating 50 years as a part of the army community.

CERL conducts groundbreaking research, and constructs technology they say defines the future and efficiency of the army’s ability to continue serving our nation.

“The Army Corps of Engineers’ mission is to enhance the infrastructure, to sustain our economy, to improve our environmental sustainability, and to do things like military construction and installation management on behalf of the nation.” Lance Hanson, CERL Director

Community leaders and stakeholders were invited to the celebration.

CERL will be offering tours of their facilities tomorrow, starting around 8:00 a.m.