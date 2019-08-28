Breaking News
Former school superintendent resigns from teaching job
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Watch Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2019

CERL celebrates 50th anniversary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Construction Engineering Research Laboratory is celebrating 50 years as a part of the army community.

CERL conducts groundbreaking research, and constructs technology they say defines the future and efficiency of the army’s ability to continue serving our nation.

“The Army Corps of Engineers’ mission is to enhance the infrastructure, to sustain our economy, to improve our environmental sustainability, and to do things like military construction and installation management on behalf of the nation.”

Lance Hanson, CERL Director

Community leaders and stakeholders were invited to the celebration.

CERL will be offering tours of their facilities tomorrow, starting around 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.