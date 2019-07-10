Ceremony honors fallen heroes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are preparing to honor one of their one. Trooper Brooke Jones-Story is one of three troopers hit and killed by vehicles while on duty.

They will be celebrated with a memorial ceremony later this month. Police plan to engrave names into the memorial wall. The ceremony will commemorate the service of all fallen officers.

Jones-Story was one of three who inspired law enforcement and lawmakers to push for stiffer penalties when it comes to Scott’s Law. Jones-Story passed away in March when a tractor-trailer hit her while she was inspecting another truck.

Jones-Story served with ISP for 12-years. Her colleagues say this ceremony is all about letting her family know how much the state values her service.

Lawmakers dedicated the measure to stiffen penalties for Scott’s Law violations earlier this year. Some of those lawmakers, along with state leaders, will attend the ceremony, July 20, at the State Police Memorial Park.