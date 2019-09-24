Ceremony for new baseball field

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University will be hosting a dedication ceremony for their new Workman Family Baseball Field.

Activities will include a reception for the field’s donors, a tour of the facility, and a scrimmage by the Big Blue baseball team.

There will be remarks from Millikin President, Dr. Patrick White and Director of Athletics, Dr. Craig White.

The new baseball facility includes an all-artificial turf field, stadium seating, clubhouse, lights, press box, concessions and batting cages.

Millikin University will be the only school in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) with an on-campus baseball-only facility with a full turf field and a clubhouse.

The new facility was made possible by a $4 million contribution from Millikin University Emeritus Trustee Gary Workman and his family, as well as $500,000 donations from Millikin Emeriti Trustees Mark and Bob Staley, and Millikin Trustee Tom Harrington and his wife, Cordia.

Dedication Ceremony

September 27 3 p.m.

Decatur Indoor Sports Center

1295 West Wood Street