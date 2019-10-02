Ceremony for memorial wall

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lake Land College Foundation Board of Directors invites all veterans and community members to the dedication ceremony of the newly installed Veterans Memorial Wall.

The memorial honors all service men and women, past, present and future.

Lying 28 feet in length, the black granite wall depicts the six qualities of the U.S. Armed Forces with a centered quote, “Never forget those who bore the scars and those who gave everything.”

“Veterans have been valued members of the Lake Land College student body, faculty and staff throughout the college’s history. The characteristics displayed in the Veterans Memorial Wall design are the same attributes we see in our student veterans and graduates. We are thrilled to honor all who have served with this fitting tribute,” Jackie Joines, executive director for college advancement, said.

“The Foundation is proud to share this wonderful structure on campus that signifies the powerful trilogy of the community college, rural America and selfless service,” Joines added.

For additional information, contact the Foundation at 217-234-5363.

Veterans Memorial Wall

October 11, 1 p.m.

Adjacent to Podestá Park located on Podestá Drive

5001 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon, Il