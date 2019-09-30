Ceremony being held

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Animal Protective League (APL) will host its annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony Sunday.

This longtime APL tradition marks the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology. Reverend George Nellikunnel, S.A.C., Pastor of St. John Vianney and Holy Family Parishes will conduct the blessings and the ceremony.

All animals are welcome at this special ceremony. However for the safety of the animals and people attending, all animals must either be on a leash or a size appropriate carrier throughout the entire event.

APL, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting ill, injured and abandoned homeless animals.

For additional information, call the Animal Protective League at 544-PETS.

Blessing of the Animals

October 6 3 p.m.

1001 Taintor Road