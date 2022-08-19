DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Museum finally revealed what it found in a time capsule.

It was found at the Danville school demolition site more than a month ago.

Planners say they were shocked by the number of people who showed up for the event.

But it shows how eager people were to find out what was inside.

While the museum did show us the contents of the box today, it was actually opened Thursday morning.

Museum officials say it was because they didn’t have the proper equipment on site.

And when they opened it, there was a lot of water inside.

They let the capsule dry over night, but the contents were already damaged.

“I feel a bit of relief, but also a little bit of disappointment. Um we were kind of hoping that it would be more stuff in there. Maybe coins or rosters, but since they found the moisture in it that kind of destroyed whatever it was in there. Very disappointing I guess,” said Alice Pollock, a Cannon Elementary School alumna.

A piece of newspaper and a masonic booklet was found in the time capsule.

Both items were severely damaged by the water.

Museum officials assured us no contents were removed at the initial opening.

The box will be kept at the museum.

If any of the material is salvaged, that will be kept at the museum too.