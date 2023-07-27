CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The rising temperatures are causing many people in Central Illinois to do whatever they can to beat the heat, and business owners in particular are trying to make sure their employees stay safe while doing their jobs.

In Champaign, most people are taking extra precautions like going to the pool. But Shaucka Taylor, a lifeguard at Sholem Aquatic Center, said doing their job while making sure people are safe can be exhausting.

“It can be difficult on busy days because you don’t have as much time to get water or get in the pool,” Taylor said.

Manager Erin Stanton said drinking water and active pool drills are some of the many things they’re encouraging employees to do.

“One of the managers will get in the water and pretend to drown for every one of the guards so they have an opportunity to jump in the water and cool off before they can go back in the chair,” Stanton said.

For Ameren workers, it can be dangerous working outside with temperatures soaring into the 90s. Director Ron Juarez said employees got the heads up to stay safe long before it got hot.

“We began conversations on prevention protocols last week,” Juarez said. “Circulating information around, things that we’re going to do and protocols we’re going to put in place because of the heat.

He said workers will double up trucks should temperatures rise to triple digits.

“We’ll make sure that nobody is out there alone,” Juarez said. “For our crews, the beginning of the day is the cooler part of the day. We ensure that if there’s anything we have to do, that may be strenuous, we’re doing that first thing in the morning.”

Ameren is also urging customers to keep their air vents clear, to keep their window shades closed and to use other cooking methods when dealing with the heat.