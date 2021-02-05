Central Illinois warming & emergency centers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As bitter temperatures come into central Illinois, some buildings throughout the area are acting as warming centers to keep people out of the cold.

Officials are asking you to follow proper COVID-19 regulations if you are using their services. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

The Phoenix Drop-In Center (70 E. Washington Street – Champaign) (Friday – Sunday: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center (2212 North Market Street – Champaign) (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Rantoul Youth Center: If you need to use this facility, call the police non-emergency number, (217) 333-8911. When a request is made, volunteers will get the center open in a short time. If you need immediate help, go to the lobby at the police department until the youth center is open.

CU at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter (70 E. Washington Street – Champaign) : 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.; light snacks available

CU at Austin’s Place (504 N. Market Street – Champaign) : 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.; Light snacks available

VERMILION COUNTY:

Danville Rescue Mission (834 North Bowman Avenue – Danville)

Dayspring Women’s & Children’s Center (213 North Bowman Avenue – Danville)

Crosspoint Women’s Shelter (201 North Hazel Street – Danville)

MACON COUNTY:

Decatur Civic Center (1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur) : Fri. – 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sun. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Cap. 50 people)

Oasis Day Center (243 W Cerro Gordo St, Decatur) : Open seven days a week – 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Cap. 40 people)

Good Samaritan Inn (920 N Union St) : Hot lunches provided seven days a week – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Salvation Army, men’s Shelter (229 W Main St, Decatur) : Cold Cots, 30 beds; Doors open at 5 p.m.; Supper served at 6 p.m.; Breakfast served at 6 a.m.; Doors close for the day at 7 a.m.

Carriage House, women’s emergency shelter (929 N Union St, Decatur) : 16 beds available (call (217) 422-2790 first); Doors open at 5 p.m.; Supper served at 6 p.m.; lights out at 10 p.m.; Breakfast served at 6 a.m.; Doors close for the day at 7 a.m.

Decatur Eagles Aerie 507 (602 W. King Street, Decatur): Open Feb. 6 & 7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Capacity is 30 people; Soft drinks, coffee, soup, hot dogs, chips and cookies provided.

SANGAMON COUNTY: