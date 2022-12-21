CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days.

Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the roads. The following cities have already enacted their snow routes ahead of the storm, based on the forecasted weather conditions.

Make sure to check with local officials for updates on snow routes closings in your town.

Charleston

The City of Charleston said snow routes will be in effect during the winter storm event. Public Works Superintendent Casey Beck said snow routes will be enacted on the following streets:

Grant Ave.: From University Dr. to 4th St.

Harrison Ave.: From Division St. to 18th St.

Jackson Ave.: From Division St. to 18th St.

Monroe Ave.: From Division St. to 18th St.

6th St.: From Railroad Ave. to Lincoln Ave.

7th St.: From Railroad Ave. to Lincoln Ave.

10th St.: From Railroad Ave. to Lincoln Ave.

11th St.: From Railroad Ave. to Lincoln Ave.

The city said it is unlawful to park any vehicle on any of these designated streets until a city official determines that snow removal is complete in these areas.

LeRoy

The City of LeRoy Public Works Department declared a snow route parking ban beginning on Dec. 22 at 8 a.m. until snow removal is complete, estimated sometime on Dec. 25.

The city said vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and towed so snow removal operations can take place.

Mattoon

The Mattoon Public Works Department advised all residents to keep roads open as crews will be removing the incoming snow around the clock.

Monticello

Monticello Acting Police Chief Terry Jones declared a snow emergency, parking along designated snow routes will be prohibited beginning at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22. Parking is prohibited on these designated snow routes:

Marion Street from Piatt Street to Allerton Road

Center Street from Market Street to Buchanan Street

Buchanan Street from Center Street to Marion Street

Kratz Road from Market Street to Hillside Drive

Charter Street, both sides, between Livingston Street and Lafayette Street

State Street, both sides, between Livingston Street and Lafayette Street

Main Street, both sides, between Market Street and Independence Street

Washington Street, both sides, between Market Street and Independence Street

Watseka

The Watseka Police Department said to be aware should we get three or more inches of snow vehicles must be moved off the street so that plows can clear the streets.

Illinois State Police

ISP is asking everyone to stay off roadways in the coming days due to hazardous conditions. For those who are traveling, they advised motorists to allow enough time for travel and remain focused

Scott’s Law Day is recognized on Dec. 23 each year to honor public safety workers and remind motorists to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated. ISP said anyone who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

Snow Bear Closings

Want to know what businesses may be closed in your town? Make sure to check out Snow Bear Closings page for up-to-date information on weather-related closings in Central Illinois.