Central Illinois toddler celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and one toddler from Gilman is sharing the message that “there’s nothing down about down syndrome.”

You can see two-year-old Wesley Short’s smiling face on the big screen in New York’s Times Square.

That’s because he’s an ambassador for an international organization called Nothing Down.

His mom says he communicates through ASL and loves learning new signs along with dinosaurs, dirt-digging, and dancing.

The president of Champaign County Down Syndrome Network (CCDSN) says awareness month isn’t about celebrating the disability, but rather the abilities of every person with Down Syndrome.

“An individual with Down Syndrome just happens to have one extra chromosome. They have wants and dreams just like everybody else, and talk about determination. They are capable of doing anything they set their minds to do,” says CCDSN President Connie Hilson.

To find out about the Down Syndrome Network’s celebration and fundraising events for this month, visit their website.