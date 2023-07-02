CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s been four days since severe storms caused damage to communities across Central Illinois. Many people are still experiencing power outages.

While they wait, Ameren Illinois says crews will continue to work until every customer has power again. Sunday afternoon, Ameren’s outage map showed hundreds in Champaign County still without power.

Ameren Illinois sent out a news release Sunday that says as of noon, roughly 56,000 people had no power. They say some of the major outage pockets include Decatur, Springfield, Danville, Champaign, and Belleville.

High winds during Thursday’s storms knocked down trees and power lines across Central Illinois. Many have spent the weekend cleaning up debris, and Ameren says over the course of three days, 225,000 people total experienced interrupted electric service because of the storms.

One of those people is Willy Labrador in Savoy who experienced an outage most of the day Thursday, and suddenly, again today.

“It was a little bit frustrating,” Labrador said. “It kind of puts your whole day on a standstill. You’re not sure if you need to get a hotel or not and that’s where we were at, just the feeling of uncertainty is kind of a bummer.”

He says he’s had good communication with crews working to restore his power.

Another neighbor in the area said her power turned back on after a couple of hours.

The City of Champaign is spreading the word about a resource page for people without power, including information about outages, and where to find things like food, cooling centers, and shelters.

Even though the storms have passed, some people are still facing major lingering damage.

One Urbana man says he’s been living in a hotel, and moving his belongings into a storage unit after the roof of his rental property began caving in. Richard Ishmael says he worked long hours Thursday because of the weather, and when he came home – he noticed large branches around his yard, and a hole in the roof that’s only getting bigger.

“I came home to this. Here it is, Sunday, and the roof is worse. Now I’m having to find a storage unit to put my stuff in,” Ishmael said.

Ishmael says he’s been working to salvage his furniture. He contacted his property managers and is hoping to have the roof fixed as soon as possible.