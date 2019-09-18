Central Illinois somewhat of a manufacturing mecca

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) continued its Manufacturing Matters Illinois tour Wednesday with a stop at Parkland Community College. Organizers discussed a recent study detailing the integral role manufacturing plays in the state’s economy.

The analysis found the manufacturing industry generates $304.8 billion in output annually or 12% of the Gross State Product: The single largest contribution of any industry. Statewide, manufacturers employ more than 592,000 people with good-paying, middle-class jobs with an average salary of $88,691.

Champaign County is home to the 16th largest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the state employing more than 11,700 people; creating $3.4 billion in economic output locally; accounting for nearly 7% of the county’s Gross Domestic Product. The top manufacturing industries in the area are food manufacturing, plastics and rubber manufacturing and transportation equipment manufacturing.

Vermilion County is home to almost 12,000 manufacturing jobs supporting 1.2 other jobs within the county; generating more than $3.7 billion in economic output; accounting for more than 27% of the county’s Gross Domestic Product.

The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities.

