Central Illinois schools releasing guidance on masks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Schools around central Illinois are releasing updated guidance regarding masks on campus. This comes after the Illinois Department of Public Health said they are aligning with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Officials with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign said they are requiring all university students, faculty/staff and visitors to wear a mask inside university buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will not have to be worn while eating or drinking or while alone in a private space, according to the University.

“Individuals with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from safely wearing a face covering may seek a reasonable accommodation,” said officials. “Students needing an accommodation should contact the division of Disability Resources & Educational Services, and employees (including student employees) needing workplace accommodations should contact the ADA Division of the Office for Access and Equity.”

Previously announced vaccination, testing and facility access requirements for faculty, staff and students remain unchanged.

At Parkland Community College, officials are recommending their faculty, staff and students to wear masks on campus regardless of their vaccination status. That recommendation goes into effect starting Monday, August 2.

“We understand the frustration this might cause, but we are hopeful that we will soon see a reduction in cases to a level that will not require masking for vaccinated individuals. Campus signage will soon be updated to reflect this guidance.”

