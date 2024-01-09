CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois legislators are celebrating more funding coming to their school libraries.

State Senators Doris Turner (D-Springfield) and Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) are recognizing the schools in their district getting money from the Secretary of State to buy new materials like books, computer programs, and audiobooks for their libraries.

“Investing in our libraries is essential for students to have the fundamental resources that provide educational value,” Turner said. “We have to continue prioritizing our students to set them up to be lifelong learners.”

Faraci is proud his district is receiving more than $20,000 in library funding.

“This funding to school district libraries isn’t just an investment in books, it’s an investment in the heart of our communities and the minds of our future,” he said. “We want to empower these libraries to be able to make the necessary investments for our children.”

The Central Illinois schools in Faraci’s and Turner’s districts receiving funding are:

Champaign School District 4 – $8,782

Danville School District 118 – $3,823

Oakwood School District 76 – $850

Rantoul School District 137 – $1,364

Rantoul School District 193 – $850

Urbana School District 116 – $3,411

Westville School District 2 – $971

Ball-Chatham CUSD 5 – $3,935

Decatur Public School District 61 – $6,125

Edinburg CUSD 4 – $850

Rochester CUSD 3A – $1,722

Springfield Public School District 186 – $5,283

The funding is based on a state statutory formula of $0.885 per student, with a minimum of $850 awarded. The full list of funding broken down by school district can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.