Central Illinois school looking to change mascot

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Thomasboro grade school could be getting a new mascot.

Right now the mascot is an Indian. With recent mascot changes in the area, community members brought up changing the mascot over the summer. The board put out a survey last month to get the communities opinion.

“The name may not be culturally appropriate like everyone wants, it still means a lot to me being a part of the school,” said Former student Thomas Parker.

Parker wants the mascot to stay because he has good memories with his basketball team.

Anyone who wants the mascot to change or stay the same can visit their website and vote.